2x Long PLTR Daily ETF (NASDAQ:PLTG) Announces Annual Dividend of $4.75

2x Long PLTR Daily ETF (NASDAQ:PLTG – Get Free Report) declared an annual dividend on Monday, December 29th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of 4.7469 per share on Friday, January 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1,747.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 30th.

2x Long PLTR Daily ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PLTG stock traded down $5.96 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.17. 97,795 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 164,225. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.78. 2x Long PLTR Daily ETF has a twelve month low of $13.78 and a twelve month high of $44.95.

About 2x Long PLTR Daily ETF

The Leverage Shares 2x Long PLTR Daily ETF seeks to provide 2x daily leveraged exposure to Palantir Technologies Inc (PLTR) stock, minus fees and expenses. This ETF is designed for investors aiming to amplify their exposure to PLTR’s daily performance.

