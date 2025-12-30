2x Long PLTR Daily ETF (NASDAQ:PLTG) Announces Annual Dividend of $4.75

2x Long PLTR Daily ETF (NASDAQ:PLTG – Get Free Report) declared an annual dividend on Monday, December 29th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of 4.7469 per share on Friday, January 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1,747.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 30th.
2x Long PLTR Daily ETF Stock Performance
Shares of PLTG stock traded down $5.96 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.17. 97,795 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 164,225. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.78. 2x Long PLTR Daily ETF has a twelve month low of $13.78 and a twelve month high of $44.95.
About 2x Long PLTR Daily ETF
