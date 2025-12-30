Insider Selling: Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Director Sells 192 Shares of Stock

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) Director Carl Ledbetter sold 192 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.25, for a total value of $38,640.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 974,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,059,158.75. This trade represents a 0.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Carl Ledbetter also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 29th, Carl Ledbetter sold 8,674 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.46, for a total transaction of $1,747,464.04.

On Monday, November 17th, Carl Ledbetter sold 15,000 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.96, for a total transaction of $3,119,400.00.

On Monday, October 20th, Carl Ledbetter sold 15,000 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.65, for a total transaction of $3,159,750.00.

Cloudflare Stock Performance

Cloudflare stock traded down $0.96 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $199.75. The company had a trading volume of 755,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,214,093. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $69.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -665.82 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $209.96 and a 200-day moving average of $205.80. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $89.42 and a 52 week high of $260.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cloudflare

Cloudflare ( NYSE:NET Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.04. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 5.12% and a negative return on equity of 6.54%. The business had revenue of $562.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $544.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. Cloudflare has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.270-0.270 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance at 0.910-0.910 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Cloudflare by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,317,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,934,958,000 after purchasing an additional 821,684 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Cloudflare by 5.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,536,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,081,533,000 after buying an additional 270,227 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Cloudflare by 1.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,964,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,792,000 after buying an additional 49,485 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its stake in Cloudflare by 33.5% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 3,129,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,610,000 after buying an additional 786,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cloudflare during the second quarter worth approximately $541,462,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on NET shares. Guggenheim reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Susquehanna upped their target price on Cloudflare from $205.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Citizens Jmp lifted their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $224.00 to $249.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $234.78.

About Cloudflare

Cloudflare, Inc is a global web infrastructure and security company that provides a suite of services designed to improve the performance, reliability and security of internet properties. Its core offerings include a content delivery network (CDN), distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) protection, managed DNS, and a web application firewall (WAF). Cloudflare also provides tools for bot management, SSL/TLS, load balancing and rate limiting to help organizations maintain uptime and protect web applications from attack.

In addition to traditional edge and security services, Cloudflare has expanded into edge computing and developer platforms.

