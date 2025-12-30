Nukkleus Inc. (NASDAQ:NUKKW) Short Interest Update

Nukkleus Inc. (NASDAQ:NUKKW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 15,284 shares, a decrease of 41.9% from the November 30th total of 26,293 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 51,194 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 51,194 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Nukkleus Stock Up 2.4%

NASDAQ:NUKKW traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $0.14. 85,983 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 182,124. Nukkleus has a 1-year low of $0.05 and a 1-year high of $0.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.17 and a 200 day moving average of $0.14.

Nukkleus Company Profile

Nukkleus Inc, a financial technology company, focuses on providing software and technology solutions for retail foreign exchange trading industry worldwide. The company primarily offers software, technology, customer sales and marketing, and risk management technology hardware and software solutions. It also offers payment services from one fiat currency to another or to digital assets. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey. Nukkleus Inc operates as a subsidiary of Global Elite Holdings Ltd.

