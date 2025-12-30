Nukkleus Inc. (NASDAQ:NUKKW) Short Interest Update

Nukkleus Inc. (NASDAQ:NUKKW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 15,284 shares, a decrease of 41.9% from the November 30th total of 26,293 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 51,194 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 51,194 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Nukkleus Stock Up 2.4%
NASDAQ:NUKKW traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $0.14. 85,983 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 182,124. Nukkleus has a 1-year low of $0.05 and a 1-year high of $0.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.17 and a 200 day moving average of $0.14.
Nukkleus Company Profile
