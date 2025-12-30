Sociedad Quimica y Minera S.A. to Issue Special Dividend of $0.12 (NYSE:SQM)

Sociedad Quimica y Minera S.A. (NYSE:SQM – Get Free Report) announced a special dividend on Monday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 30th will be given a dividend of 0.1236 per share by the basic materials company on Monday, January 5th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 30th.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 0.3%annually over the last three years. Sociedad Quimica y Minera has a dividend payout ratio of 3.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Sociedad Quimica y Minera to earn $3.37 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.14 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 4.2%.

NYSE:SQM traded down $1.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $69.02. 462,548 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,331,137. The company has a market cap of $19.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.69 and a beta of 0.99. Sociedad Quimica y Minera has a 1 year low of $29.36 and a 1 year high of $72.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $58.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera ( NYSE:SQM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 18th. The basic materials company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.06). Sociedad Quimica y Minera had a net margin of 12.12% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sociedad Quimica y Minera will post -1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA (NYSE: SQM) is a leading global producer of specialty chemicals and minerals headquartered in Santiago, Chile. The company focuses on the extraction and processing of key inputs for the agricultural, industrial and high?tech sectors. Its core business activities include the mining of lithium, potassium and iodine, as well as the manufacture of value?added products derived from these raw materials.

SQM’s product portfolio spans lithium carbonate and lithium hydroxide used in electric vehicle batteries and energy storage systems; potassium chloride and potassium nitrate fertilizers designed for precision agriculture; and iodine and its derivatives for pharmaceutical, food and electronics applications.

