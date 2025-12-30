Head to Head Review: Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) & Triple P (OTCMKTS:TPPPF)

Triple P (OTCMKTS:TPPPF – Get Free Report) and Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

Triple P has a beta of 1.02, suggesting that its share price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Blackbaud has a beta of 1.09, suggesting that its share price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Triple P and Blackbaud”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Triple P N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Blackbaud $1.16 billion 2.65 -$283.17 million ($5.20) -12.29

Triple P has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Blackbaud.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Triple P and Blackbaud, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Triple P 0 0 0 0 0.00 Blackbaud 1 2 0 1 2.25

Blackbaud has a consensus price target of $73.00, indicating a potential upside of 14.24%. Given Blackbaud’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Blackbaud is more favorable than Triple P.

Profitability

This table compares Triple P and Blackbaud’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Triple P N/A N/A N/A Blackbaud -22.57% 137.13% 5.46%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

94.2% of Blackbaud shares are owned by institutional investors. 39.0% of Triple P shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.0% of Blackbaud shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Blackbaud beats Triple P on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Triple P

Triple P. N.V. provides information and communication technology (ICT) infrastructure solutions. Its services include ICT security, cloud, managed services, managed IP telephony, professional services, business continuity, unified communications, and cloud migration. The company serves care, education, government, and commercial services sectors. Triple P. N.V. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Nieuwegein, the Netherlands.

About Blackbaud

Blackbaud, Inc. provides cloud software solutions to nonprofits, foundations, education institutions, and healthcare organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers fundraising and engagement solutions, such as Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT, Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, JustGiving, Blackbaud Fundraiser Performance Management, Blackbaud Guided Fundraising, and Blackbaud Altru; and financial management solutions comprising Blackbaud Financial Edge NXT, Blackbaud Tuition Management, and Blackbaud Financial Aid and Billing Management. It also provides grant and award management solutions, consisting of Blackbaud Grantmaking and Blackbaud Award Management; education solutions, such as Blackbaud Student Information System, Blackbaud Learning Management System, Blackbaud Enrollment Management System, and Blackbaud School Website System; social responsibility solutions, which includes YourCause GrantsConnect and YourCause CSRconnect, and EVERFI; Blackbaud Merchant Services and Blackbaud Purchase Cards payment services; and Blackbaud's Intelligence for Good solutions, as well as Data Health, Insights, and Performance solutions and services. The company sells its solutions and related services through its direct sales force. Blackbaud, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Charleston, South Carolina.

