Strategas Macro Thematic Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:SAMT) Declares $0.27 Annual Dividend

Strategas Macro Thematic Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:SAMT – Get Free Report) announced an annual dividend on Monday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 30th will be given a dividend of 0.2701 per share on Wednesday, January 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 69.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 30th.

Strategas Macro Thematic Opportunities ETF Stock Down 0.5%

SAMT traded down $0.21 on Tuesday, hitting $38.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,633. Strategas Macro Thematic Opportunities ETF has a 12 month low of $26.13 and a 12 month high of $39.71. The firm has a market cap of $327.24 million, a P/E ratio of 22.03 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.41.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Strategas Macro Thematic Opportunities ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Strategas Macro Thematic Opportunities ETF stock. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Strategas Macro Thematic Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:SAMT – Free Report) by 121.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,320,122 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 723,912 shares during the quarter. Strategas Macro Thematic Opportunities ETF accounts for about 3.3% of Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC owned about 24.77% of Strategas Macro Thematic Opportunities ETF worth $45,452,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Strategas Macro Thematic Opportunities ETF Company Profile

The Strategas Macro Thematic Opportunities ETF (SAMT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of US stocks that seeks to outperform the broader market by providing exposure to multiple macro-thematic market trends. SAMT was launched on Jan 24, 2022 and is managed by Strategas.

