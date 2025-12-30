KOSÉ Co. (OTCMKTS:KSRYY) Short Interest Update

KOSÉ Co. (OTCMKTS:KSRYY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 1,180 shares, a decline of 21.2% from the November 30th total of 1,497 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 847 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days. Based on an average daily volume of 847 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

KOSÉ Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of OTCMKTS KSRYY traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $6.77. 406 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,703. KOSÉ has a 12 month low of $5.93 and a 12 month high of $9.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.51.

KOSÉ Company Profile

KOSÉ Corporation, founded in 1946 by Kozaburo KOSÉ and headquartered in Tokyo, is a leading Japanese beauty and cosmetics company. Over its decades-long history, the firm has established a strong reputation for research-driven product development, leveraging advanced skin science and technology. While deeply rooted in Japanese beauty culture, KOSÉ has continuously expanded its portfolio to meet evolving consumer preferences around the world.

The company’s core business spans skincare, color cosmetics, hair care and fragrance products marketed under a diverse range of brands.

