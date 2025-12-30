iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 840,730 shares, a growth of 64.1% from the November 30th total of 512,215 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,805,975 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,805,975 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DGRO. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 52.5% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304 shares in the last quarter. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 15.3% in the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 21,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after acquiring an additional 2,841 shares during the last quarter. Second Line Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $309,000.

NYSEARCA DGRO traded down $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $69.90. 612,598 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,831,940. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.09 and a fifty-two week high of $70.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.47 billion, a PE ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 0.84.

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

