B. Riley Reiterates Neutral Rating for DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG)

DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by analysts at B. Riley in a report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $16.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $20.00. B. Riley’s price target points to a potential upside of 4.40% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on DBRG. Citizens Jmp cut shares of DigitalBridge Group from a “market outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday. Truist Financial set a $16.00 target price on DigitalBridge Group in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank Of Canada cut shares of DigitalBridge Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen raised DigitalBridge Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 13th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on DigitalBridge Group from $13.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, DigitalBridge Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.22.

DigitalBridge Group Stock Up 0.4%

NYSE:DBRG traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.33. 6,551,467 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,455,293. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.82 and a 200 day moving average of $11.41. DigitalBridge Group has a 12 month low of $6.41 and a 12 month high of $15.55. The stock has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 255.46 and a beta of 1.77.

DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. DigitalBridge Group had a net margin of 18.57% and a return on equity of 4.78%. The company had revenue of $232.83 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that DigitalBridge Group will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DBRG. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in DigitalBridge Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in DigitalBridge Group in the second quarter worth about $109,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $113,000. NEOS Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 239.4% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 11,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 8,022 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

SoftBank agreed to acquire DigitalBridge for $16.00 per share (~$4 billion), a definitive bid that directly lifted shares on takeover speculation and sets a clear cash consideration for shareholders.

Market reaction: volume spiked and the stock surged (reports of a ~50% intraday jump and a trading halt while news was released), reflecting takeover-driven speculative and arbitrage activity.

Analysts updated coverage around the deal: Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised its price target to $16.00 (market perform); TD Cowen reaffirmed a hold with a $16 target; Citizens JMP downgraded to hold but kept a $16 target — signals that street upside beyond the bid is limited.

Options and trading flows: unusually large call-option activity and above-average share volume suggest short-term speculative positioning and merger-arbitrage interest.

Multiple shareholder-law firms (Kahn Swick & Foti, Johnson Fistel, Halper Sadeh) announced investigations into whether the $16 price and sales process were fair — these actions can lead to deal scrutiny, potential delays, or attempts to seek a higher bid.

Criticism of the deal price: Wells Fargo suggested the buyout price could have been up to ~25% higher, and RBC downgraded coverage after the announced acquisition — both increase the risk of shareholder pushback and negative press.

DigitalBridge Group, Inc (NYSE: DBRG) is a specialized global investment firm focused exclusively on digital infrastructure. The company originates, acquires, and manages a diversified portfolio of businesses that support the digital economy, including data centers, cell towers, small cells, fiber networks, edge infrastructure and related services. DigitalBridge seeks to generate sustainable, long-term returns for its investors by deploying capital into high-growth sectors driven by increasing data consumption, 5G deployment and cloud adoption.

Through its dedicated investment platforms, DigitalBridge provides equity and debt financing solutions to operators and owners of digital infrastructure assets.

