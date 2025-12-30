Deep Yellow (OTCMKTS:DYLLF) Stock Price Up 5.3% – Should You Buy?

Deep Yellow Limited (OTCMKTS:DYLLF – Get Free Report) was up 5.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.30 and last traded at $1.29. Approximately 12,115 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 132,534 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.2250.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Deep Yellow in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $1.85 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Deep Yellow currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.85.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.14.

Deep Yellow Limited is an Australia-based mineral exploration and development company focused on advancing uranium projects in Africa. Established in 1990 and headquartered in Perth, the company’s principal goal is to define and develop high-quality uranium resources to support global low-carbon energy solutions. Deep Yellow pursues a strategy of systematic exploration, resource delineation and feasibility studies aimed at delivering near-term production opportunities.

The company’s flagship assets are located in Namibia’s well-known uranium provinces, including the Tumas and Omahola project areas, where extensive drilling programs have identified significant mineralisation.

