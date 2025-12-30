Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYX) Trading Down 3.4% – What’s Next?

Shares of Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX – Get Free Report) fell 3.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $8.73 and last traded at $8.77. 183,117 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 2,065,083 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.08.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on VTYX. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Ventyx Biosciences from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Ventyx Biosciences from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. HC Wainwright raised Ventyx Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Ventyx Biosciences from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Ventyx Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.50.

Get Ventyx Biosciences alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Ventyx Biosciences

Ventyx Biosciences Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $619.76 million, a P/E ratio of -5.79 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.80.

Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.13. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Ventyx Biosciences

In related news, insider John Nuss sold 12,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.72, for a total transaction of $97,851.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 489,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,778,793.32. This trade represents a 2.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Raju Mohan sold 47,345 shares of Ventyx Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.72, for a total transaction of $365,503.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,372,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,318,502.36. This represents a 1.96% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Company insiders own 18.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Ventyx Biosciences

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ventyx Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth $61,000. Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in Ventyx Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $143,000. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its holdings in Ventyx Biosciences by 25.2% during the third quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 202,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 40,771 shares during the last quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Ventyx Biosciences by 2.5% in the third quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP now owns 2,050,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,376,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Ventyx Biosciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $456,000. 97.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ventyx Biosciences

(Get Free Report)

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule product candidates to address a range of inflammatory diseases. The company’s lead clinical product candidate is VTX958, a selective allosteric tyrosine kinase type 2 inhibitor for psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and Crohn’s disease. It is also developing VTX002, a sphingosine 1 phosphate receptor modulator that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of ulcerative colitis; and VTX2735, a peripheral-targeted NOD-like receptor protein 3 inflammasome inhibitor to treat patients with cryopyrin-associated periodic syndrome.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ventyx Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventyx Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.