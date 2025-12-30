US Treasury 2 Year Note ETF (NASDAQ:UTWO) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.13

US Treasury 2 Year Note ETF (NASDAQ:UTWO – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 30th will be given a dividend of 0.1309 per share on Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 30th.

Shares of UTWO opened at $48.69 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.50. US Treasury 2 Year Note ETF has a 1-year low of $47.96 and a 1-year high of $48.71.

The US Treasury 2 Year Note ETF (UTWO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA Current 2 Year US Treasury index. The fund is a passively managed, single-bond fund that invests in the most recently issued, on-the-run, 2-year US Treasury note. The fund is designed for those specifically required to track the 2-year tenor on the yield curve. UTWO was launched on Aug 9, 2022 and is managed by F/m Investments.

