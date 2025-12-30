US Treasury 2 Year Note ETF (NASDAQ:UTWO) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.13

US Treasury 2 Year Note ETF (NASDAQ:UTWO – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 30th will be given a dividend of 0.1309 per share on Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 30th.
US Treasury 2 Year Note ETF Price Performance
Shares of UTWO opened at $48.69 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.50. US Treasury 2 Year Note ETF has a 1-year low of $47.96 and a 1-year high of $48.71.
US Treasury 2 Year Note ETF Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than US Treasury 2 Year Note ETF
- Bombshell Exposé on China Strikes
- Wall Street Stockpicker Names #1 Stock of 2026
- ALERT: Drop these 5 stocks before January 2026!
- Chilling warning from legendary investor
- Trump’s new AI budget just passed — one stock could soar
Receive News & Ratings for US Treasury 2 Year Note ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Treasury 2 Year Note ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.