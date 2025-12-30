Stratified LargeCap Hedged ETF (NYSEARCA:SHUS) Declares Annual Dividend of $0.63

Stratified LargeCap Hedged ETF (NYSEARCA:SHUS – Get Free Report) announced an annual dividend on Monday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.6317 per share on Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 135.0%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 30th.

Stratified LargeCap Hedged ETF Price Performance

Stratified LargeCap Hedged ETF stock opened at $46.95 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.40. The stock has a market cap of $23.48 million, a PE ratio of 19.44 and a beta of 0.59. Stratified LargeCap Hedged ETF has a 1-year low of $38.40 and a 1-year high of $47.26.

Stratified LargeCap Hedged ETF Company Profile

The Syntax Stratified U.S. Total Market Hedged ETF (SHUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SP Composite 1500 index. The fund aims to provide capital growth from an actively managed fund of funds portfolio composed of three stratified-weight US ETFs, while seeking to reduce market risk through a defined risk hedging process. SHUS was launched on Jun 15, 2021 and is managed by Syntax.

