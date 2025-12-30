Global X Alternative Income ETF Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NASDAQ:ALTY)

Global X Alternative Income ETF (NASDAQ:ALTY – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.075 per share on Wednesday, January 7th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 30th.
Global X Alternative Income ETF Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:ALTY opened at $12.01 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.85 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.95 and its 200-day moving average is $11.80. Global X Alternative Income ETF has a 1 year low of $10.57 and a 1 year high of $12.08.
About Global X Alternative Income ETF
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Global X Alternative Income ETF
- Bombshell Exposé on China Strikes
- Wall Street Stockpicker Names #1 Stock of 2026
- ALERT: Drop these 5 stocks before January 2026!
- Chilling warning from legendary investor
- Trump’s new AI budget just passed — one stock could soar
Receive News & Ratings for Global X Alternative Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Alternative Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.