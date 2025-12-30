Global X Alternative Income ETF Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NASDAQ:ALTY)

Global X Alternative Income ETF (NASDAQ:ALTY – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.075 per share on Wednesday, January 7th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 30th.

Global X Alternative Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ALTY opened at $12.01 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.85 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.95 and its 200-day moving average is $11.80. Global X Alternative Income ETF has a 1 year low of $10.57 and a 1 year high of $12.08.

About Global X Alternative Income ETF

The Global X Alternative Income ETF (ALTY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx SuperDividend Alternatives index. The fund tracks an index consisting of a variety of assets such as equity, debt securities and covered calls. Selected based on high dividend yield and low volatility. ALTY was launched on Jul 14, 2015 and is managed by Global X.

