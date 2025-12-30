SSE (LON:SSE) Insider Barry O’Regan Acquires 9 Shares

SSE plc (LON:SSE – Get Free Report) insider Barry O’Regan bought 9 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 2,496 per share, for a total transaction of £224.64.
SSE Trading Up 0.7%
LON SSE opened at GBX 2,187 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.62. The stock has a market capitalization of £26.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.56. SSE plc has a 52-week low of GBX 1,446.89 and a 52-week high of GBX 2,307. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2,087.46 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,894.17.
SSE (LON:SSE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported GBX 36.10 EPS for the quarter. SSE had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 16.36%. Equities research analysts expect that SSE plc will post 163.8865004 EPS for the current year.
SSE Company Profile
SSE is an integrated energy group focused on regulated electricity networks and renewable energy with flexible generation.
Our strategy is to create value for shareholders and society in a sustainable way by developing, building, operating and investing in the electricity infrastructure and businesses needed in the transition to net zero.
