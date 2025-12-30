SSE (LON:SSE) Insider Barry O’Regan Acquires 9 Shares

SSE plc (LON:SSE – Get Free Report) insider Barry O’Regan bought 9 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 2,496 per share, for a total transaction of £224.64.

SSE Trading Up 0.7%

LON SSE opened at GBX 2,187 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.62. The stock has a market capitalization of £26.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.56. SSE plc has a 52-week low of GBX 1,446.89 and a 52-week high of GBX 2,307. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2,087.46 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,894.17.

Get SSE alerts:

SSE (LON:SSE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported GBX 36.10 EPS for the quarter. SSE had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 16.36%. Equities research analysts expect that SSE plc will post 163.8865004 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,500 price objective on shares of SSE in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,200 price target on shares of SSE in a research note on Friday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 2,425 price objective on shares of SSE in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,230 price objective on shares of SSE in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on shares of SSE from GBX 2,200 to GBX 2,475 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 2,311.

View Our Latest Report on SSE

SSE Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SSE is an integrated energy group focused on regulated electricity networks and renewable energy with flexible generation.

Our strategy is to create value for shareholders and society in a sustainable way by developing, building, operating and investing in the electricity infrastructure and businesses needed in the transition to net zero.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SSE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.