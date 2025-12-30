YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:TSLY) Announces Dividend of $0.00

YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:TSLY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 30th will be given a dividend of 0.0005 per share on Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 7.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 30th.
YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF Trading Down 2.8%
NYSEARCA:TSLY opened at $38.28 on Tuesday. YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF has a 12 month low of $34.50 and a 12 month high of $75.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.52.
YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF Company Profile
