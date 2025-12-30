YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:TSLY) Announces Dividend of $0.00

YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:TSLY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 30th will be given a dividend of 0.0005 per share on Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 7.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 30th.

YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF Trading Down 2.8%

NYSEARCA:TSLY opened at $38.28 on Tuesday. YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF has a 12 month low of $34.50 and a 12 month high of $75.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.52.

Get YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF alerts:

YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

The YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF (TSLY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund seeks to provide current income and capped gains on the Tesla stock (TSLA) through a synthetic covered call strategy, collateralized by cash and US Treasurys. The actively managed fund uses both standardized exchange-traded and FLEX options. TSLY was launched on Oct 22, 2022 and is managed by YieldMax.

Receive News & Ratings for YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.