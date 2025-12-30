YieldMax MRNA Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:MRNY) Plans $0.00 Dividend

YieldMax MRNA Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:MRNY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 30th will be given a dividend of 0.0002 per share on Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 6.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 30th.
YieldMax MRNA Option Income Strategy ETF Stock Down 0.5%
Shares of YieldMax MRNA Option Income Strategy ETF stock opened at $15.43 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.85. YieldMax MRNA Option Income Strategy ETF has a 52-week low of $13.60 and a 52-week high of $56.65.
YieldMax MRNA Option Income Strategy ETF Company Profile
