YieldMax MRNA Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:MRNY) Plans $0.00 Dividend

YieldMax MRNA Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:MRNY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 30th will be given a dividend of 0.0002 per share on Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 6.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 30th.

YieldMax MRNA Option Income Strategy ETF Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of YieldMax MRNA Option Income Strategy ETF stock opened at $15.43 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.85. YieldMax MRNA Option Income Strategy ETF has a 52-week low of $13.60 and a 52-week high of $56.65.

YieldMax MRNA Option Income Strategy ETF Company Profile

The YieldMax MRNA Option Income Strategy ETF (MRNY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund seeks to provide current income and capped gains on the Moderna stock (MRNA) through a synthetic covered call strategy, collateralized by cash and US Treasurys. The actively managed fund uses both standardized exchange-traded and FLEX options. MRNY was launched on Oct 23, 2023 and is issued by YieldMax.

