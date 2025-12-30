PGIM Nasdaq-100 Buffer 12 ETF – January Announces Annual Dividend of $0.00 (NASDAQ:PQJA)

PGIM Nasdaq-100 Buffer 12 ETF – January (NASDAQ:PQJA – Get Free Report) declared an annual dividend on Monday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.0015 per share on Friday, January 2nd. This represents a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 30th.

PGIM Nasdaq-100 Buffer 12 ETF – January Stock Down 0.1%

PGIM Nasdaq-100 Buffer 12 ETF – January stock opened at $29.14 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.73. The stock has a market cap of $6.12 million, a P/E ratio of 30.49 and a beta of 0.54. PGIM Nasdaq-100 Buffer 12 ETF – January has a twelve month low of $21.55 and a twelve month high of $29.17.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in PGIM Nasdaq-100 Buffer 12 ETF – January by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 92,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,461,000 after buying an additional 17,493 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of PGIM Nasdaq-100 Buffer 12 ETF – January in the first quarter valued at about $224,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its stake in shares of PGIM Nasdaq-100 Buffer 12 ETF – January by 7.6% in the second quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 49,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after acquiring an additional 3,495 shares in the last quarter.

About PGIM Nasdaq-100 Buffer 12 ETF – January

The PGIM Nasdaq-100 Buffer 12 ETF – January (PQJA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the Invesco QQQ Trust over a specific holdings period. The actively managed fund holds FLEX options. PQJA was launched on Dec 27, 2024 and is issued by PGIM.

