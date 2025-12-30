ATAC Credit Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:JOJO) Increases Dividend to $0.08 Per Share

ATAC Credit Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:JOJO – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 30th will be given a dividend of 0.0763 per share on Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 5.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 30th. This is a 42.8% increase from ATAC Credit Rotation ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.
ATAC Credit Rotation ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA JOJO opened at $15.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.71 million, a PE ratio of 16.64 and a beta of 0.53. ATAC Credit Rotation ETF has a 52 week low of $14.27 and a 52 week high of $15.87.
ATAC Credit Rotation ETF Company Profile
