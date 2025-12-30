Range Global Coal Index ETF (NYSEARCA:COAL) Plans Annual Dividend of $0.60

Range Global Coal Index ETF (NYSEARCA:COAL – Get Free Report) announced an annual dividend on Monday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.5999 per share on Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a yield of 254.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 30th.

Range Global Coal Index ETF Stock Performance

Range Global Coal Index ETF stock opened at $23.61 on Tuesday. Range Global Coal Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $13.85 and a fifty-two week high of $24.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.11. The stock has a market cap of $30.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 0.56.

Get Range Global Coal Index ETF alerts:

Range Global Coal Index ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

The Range Global Coal Index ETF (COAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Range Global Coal index. The fund is designed to replicate the performance of a market-cap weighted index comprising global stocks primarily involved in the coal industry, including those engaged in coal production and logistics. COAL was launched on Jan 23, 2024 and is issued by Range.

Receive News & Ratings for Range Global Coal Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Range Global Coal Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.