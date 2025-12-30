Range Global Coal Index ETF (NYSEARCA:COAL) Plans Annual Dividend of $0.60

Range Global Coal Index ETF (NYSEARCA:COAL – Get Free Report) announced an annual dividend on Monday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.5999 per share on Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a yield of 254.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 30th.
Range Global Coal Index ETF Stock Performance
Range Global Coal Index ETF stock opened at $23.61 on Tuesday. Range Global Coal Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $13.85 and a fifty-two week high of $24.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.11. The stock has a market cap of $30.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 0.56.
Range Global Coal Index ETF Company Profile
