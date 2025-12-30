Iberdrola, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IBDSF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Iberdrola, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IBDSF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 2,616,897 shares, a decline of 36.1% from the November 30th total of 4,093,914 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,478 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 106.9 days. Based on an average trading volume of 24,478 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 106.9 days.

Iberdrola Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of OTCMKTS:IBDSF opened at $21.72 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.91 and its 200-day moving average is $19.46. Iberdrola has a 52-week low of $13.39 and a 52-week high of $22.18.

About Iberdrola

Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDSF) is a Spanish multinational electric utility company with core activities spanning the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. The company has established itself as a global leader in renewable energy, particularly wind power, and maintains a diversified portfolio that includes hydroelectric, solar and conventional thermal generation assets. In addition to power generation, Iberdrola provides integrated energy services and solutions for residential, commercial and industrial customers.

The company’s operations extend across Europe, North America and Latin America.

