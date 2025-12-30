Barings Bdc, Inc. $BBDC Shares Acquired by Muzinich & Co. Inc.

Muzinich & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Barings Bdc, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC – Free Report) by 66.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 486,098 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 194,725 shares during the quarter. Barings Bdc makes up about 1.6% of Muzinich & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Muzinich & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Barings Bdc were worth $4,258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC increased its stake in shares of Barings Bdc by 293,218.8% during the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 43,616,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,770,000 after acquiring an additional 43,601,636 shares during the period. Ares Management LLC grew its holdings in Barings Bdc by 5.3% during the second quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 3,797,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,706,000 after acquiring an additional 190,016 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc. raised its position in Barings Bdc by 1.9% in the second quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 3,156,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,848,000 after acquiring an additional 59,813 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Barings Bdc by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,120,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,238,000 after purchasing an additional 14,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Barings Bdc by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 826,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,556,000 after purchasing an additional 126,688 shares in the last quarter. 44.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BBDC shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Barings Bdc in a report on Monday, December 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of Barings Bdc from $10.00 to $9.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Barings Bdc from $10.00 to $9.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Barings Bdc has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.67.

NYSE BBDC opened at $9.00 on Tuesday. Barings Bdc, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.66 and a twelve month high of $10.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $946.86 million, a P/E ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.13.

Barings Bdc (NYSE:BBDC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.05. Barings Bdc had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 36.01%.The company had revenue of $72.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Barings Bdc, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 3rd were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 3rd. Barings Bdc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 107.22%.

Barings BDC Inc (NYSE: BBDC) is a closed-end, externally managed business development company that provides flexible financing solutions to middle-market companies. As an investment vehicle organized under the Investment Company Act of 1940, BBDC seeks to generate both current income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in senior secured loans, second lien loans, mezzanine debt and equity co-investments. The company targets established businesses across a diverse range of industries, including healthcare, industrials, consumer products and business services.

The company is sponsored and managed by Barings LLC, a global investment manager and subsidiary of Massachusetts Mutual Life Insurance Company (MassMutual).

