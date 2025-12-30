Minnova (CVE:MCI) Stock Price Up 38.5% – Still a Buy?

Shares of Minnova Corp. (CVE:MCI – Get Free Report) were up 38.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.28 and last traded at C$0.27. Approximately 616,073 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 166% from the average daily volume of 231,592 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.20.

Minnova Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$32.78 million, a P/E ratio of -13.50 and a beta of 3.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -3.33, a current ratio of 0.02 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.15.

Minnova Company Profile

Minnova Corp. engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties. The company operates in two segments, Mineral Exploration and Renewable Energy. It primarily explores for gold. The company holds 100% interests in the PL Gold mine and the Nokomis property located in Manitoba. It also engages in the research and development of biomass gasification technology to produce renewable energy. The company was formerly known as Auriga Gold Corp. and changed its name to Minnova Corp. in June 2014.

