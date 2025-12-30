Playfair Mining (CVE:PLY) Shares Down 13% – Time to Sell?

Playfair Mining Ltd. (CVE:PLY – Get Free Report) was down 13% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. Approximately 357,009 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 113% from the average daily volume of 167,734 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.
Playfair Mining Stock Performance
The stock has a market cap of C$2.83 million, a P/E ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 1.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.03 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.03.
About Playfair Mining
Playfair Mining Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It explores for copper, zinc, and nickel. The company holds a 100% interest in the Grey River Tungsten property that consisting of various mineral claims covering an area of 1,750 hectares located in southern Newfoundland, Canada; and holds a 100% interest in the RKV Cu-Co-Ni Project located in in south-central Norway. It also holds interest in Folldal Project and Osterdalen Project property.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Playfair Mining
- Wall Street Stockpicker Names #1 Stock of 2026
- Do not delete, read immediately
- How a Family Trust May Be Able To Help Preserve Your Wealth
- Your “birthright claim” just got activated
- Turn your “dead money” into $306+ monthly (starting this month)
Receive News & Ratings for Playfair Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Playfair Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.