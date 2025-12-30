Silver Grail Resources (CVE:SVG) Shares Up 64.2% – Should You Buy?

Silver Grail Resources Ltd. (CVE:SVG – Get Free Report) shares rose 64.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.44 and last traded at C$0.44. Approximately 723,979 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 1,121% from the average daily volume of 59,293 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.27.

Silver Grail Resources Stock Up 64.2%

The company has a market cap of C$19.00 million, a PE ratio of -22.00 and a beta of 2.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.22 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.18.

About Silver Grail Resources

Silver Grail Resources Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and dealing of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for silver, cobalt, gold, copper, and zinc deposits. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Victoria, Canada.

