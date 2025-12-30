Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 12,855 Shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF $MOAT

Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) by 38.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 20,941 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,855 shares during the quarter. Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $2,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MOAT. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,824,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Retireful LLC boosted its position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 182.7% during the 3rd quarter. Retireful LLC now owns 13,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,380,000 after buying an additional 8,999 shares during the period. Goldstone Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Goldstone Financial Group LLC now owns 128,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,717,000 after acquiring an additional 4,638 shares during the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the period. Finally, Regatta Capital Group LLC increased its position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC now owns 461,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,709,000 after acquiring an additional 2,490 shares during the period.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:MOAT opened at $104.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.09 billion, a PE ratio of 22.53 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $102.66 and its 200-day moving average is $99.15. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF has a 52 week low of $75.43 and a 52 week high of $99.41.

About VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage. MOAT was launched on Apr 25, 2012 and is managed by VanEck.

