Muzinich & Co. Inc. Has $13.35 Million Position in FS KKR Capital Corp. $FSK

Muzinich & Co. Inc. increased its stake in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Free Report) by 10.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 894,437 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 86,677 shares during the quarter. FS KKR Capital makes up 5.2% of Muzinich & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Muzinich & Co. Inc.’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $13,354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FSK. Bison Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 21,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,070,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital in the first quarter worth approximately $8,342,000. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 32.1% during the first quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 136,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,863,000 after purchasing an additional 33,185 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in FS KKR Capital by 6.0% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 332,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,967,000 after purchasing an additional 18,957 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.26% of the company’s stock.

FS KKR Capital Stock Down 0.2%

NYSE:FSK opened at $14.70 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a one year low of $14.05 and a one year high of $24.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.40.

FS KKR Capital Cuts Dividend

FS KKR Capital ( NYSE:FSK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.57. The company had revenue of $373.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $374.89 million. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 17.24% and a return on equity of 5.63%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 3rd. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 17.4%. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 263.92%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on FSK. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on shares of FS KKR Capital from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 14th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of FS KKR Capital in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research raised FS KKR Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of FS KKR Capital from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of FS KKR Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, FS KKR Capital has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other FS KKR Capital news, CEO Michael C. Forman bought 10,000 shares of FS KKR Capital stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.50 per share, with a total value of $155,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 24,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $375,410. The trade was a 70.32% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Daniel Pietrzak purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.15 per share, with a total value of $151,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider directly owned 59,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $905,970. This represents a 20.08% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

About FS KKR Capital

(Free Report)

FS KKR Capital Corp (NYSE:FSK) is a closed-end, externally managed business development company that primarily invests in private middle-market U.S. companies. The firm seeks to generate current income and capital appreciation by structuring investments in floating-rate senior secured loans, unitranche financings, second lien debt and mezzanine instruments. As a business development company, FSK provides financing solutions designed to support growth initiatives, acquisitions, leveraged buyouts and recapitalizations for privately held enterprises.

Established in 2018 through a strategic partnership between FS Investment Corporation and KKR Credit Advisors, a division of global investment firm KKR & Co Inc, FSK combines the credit underwriting capabilities of KKR’s global platform with FS’s expertise in private credit markets.

