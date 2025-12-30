Muzinich & Co. Inc. Increases Position in Blue Owl Capital Corporation $OBDC

Muzinich & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Blue Owl Capital Corporation (NYSE:OBDC – Free Report) by 34.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,951,061 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 495,628 shares during the period. Blue Owl Capital makes up 9.6% of Muzinich & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Muzinich & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Blue Owl Capital were worth $24,915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Blue Owl Capital by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 196.4% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 37,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 24,699 shares in the last quarter. Prairiewood Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 16.4% in the third quarter. Prairiewood Capital LLC now owns 374,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,778,000 after purchasing an additional 52,753 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Blue Owl Capital by 105.4% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 60,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 31,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spinnaker Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Blue Owl Capital in the 3rd quarter worth about $182,000. 42.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Blue Owl Capital alerts:

Blue Owl Capital Stock Performance

NYSE OBDC opened at $12.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Blue Owl Capital Corporation has a 12-month low of $11.65 and a 12-month high of $15.73.

Blue Owl Capital Announces Dividend

Blue Owl Capital ( NYSE:OBDC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.03). Blue Owl Capital had a net margin of 36.89% and a return on equity of 10.58%. The company had revenue of $453.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $466.81 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Blue Owl Capital Corporation will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.7%. Blue Owl Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 104.96%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Blue Owl Capital

In other news, VP Neena Reddy purchased 7,890 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.06 per share, for a total transaction of $103,043.40. Following the acquisition, the vice president directly owned 7,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,043.40. This represents a ? increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Craig Packer purchased 83,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.75 per share, for a total transaction of $977,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 41,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $488,800. The trade was a -200.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on OBDC. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Blue Owl Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Citizens Jmp reduced their target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $14.50 to $13.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on Blue Owl Capital from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. Finally, Raymond James Financial set a $14.00 price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.56.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Blue Owl Capital

Blue Owl Capital Profile

(Free Report)

Blue Owl Capital Corporation (NYSE: OBDC) is a publicly traded business development company sponsored by Blue Owl Capital, a global alternative asset manager. Launched in 2020, the firm provides customized financing solutions to middle-market companies across various industries. As an externally managed BDC, Blue Owl Capital Corporation leverages the deep credit?investment capabilities of its sponsor to deliver flexible capital tailored to the needs of growing businesses.

The company’s investment activities span a range of private credit products, including first?lien senior secured loans, unitranche facilities, second?lien financings, mezzanine debt, and minority equity co-investments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OBDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blue Owl Capital Corporation (NYSE:OBDC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Owl Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Owl Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.