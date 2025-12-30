Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc. Buys 12,458 Shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF $FBND

Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) by 5.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 225,258 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,458 shares during the period. Fidelity Total Bond ETF accounts for about 3.2% of Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF were worth $10,436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FBND. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 86,126,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,940,297,000 after buying an additional 4,963,926 shares during the last quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC raised its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 4,220.9% during the 2nd quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 2,017,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970,997 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 64.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 3,610,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412,766 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 8,037.4% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,260,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244,998 shares during the period. Finally, Sax Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 41.4% in the second quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,644,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,997,000 after purchasing an additional 774,471 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of FBND stock opened at $46.45 on Tuesday. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a one year low of $44.30 and a one year high of $46.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.10. The stock has a market cap of $22.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 0.28.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Profile

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

