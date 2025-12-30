iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF $IUSB is FFG Retirement Advisors LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

FFG Retirement Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 10.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 172,016 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,861 shares during the period. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF makes up about 5.0% of FFG Retirement Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. FFG Retirement Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $8,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Team Financial Group LLC grew its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 54.4% during the third quarter. Team Financial Group LLC now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 20,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $957,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 15,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Semus Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Semus Wealth Partners LLC now owns 18,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $836,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period.

IUSB opened at $46.68 on Tuesday. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 1 year low of $44.67 and a 1 year high of $47.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $46.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.44. The company has a market cap of $33.18 billion, a PE ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 0.26.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 19th were paid a $0.1648 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 19th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.2%. This is a boost from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

