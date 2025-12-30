19,400 Shares in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation $VAC Acquired by Range Financial Group LLC

Range Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:VAC – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 19,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,291,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 627.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 90.6% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 79.8% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 194.9% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Trading Down 0.8%

NYSE:VAC opened at $58.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.03, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.39. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation has a 12-month low of $44.58 and a 12-month high of $91.18.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Increases Dividend

Marriott Vacations Worldwide ( NYSE:VAC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.05. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 3.44%.The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.80 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.700-7.100 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation will post 6.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 24th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This is a boost from Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 24th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.5%. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.75%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director William W. Mccarten purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $48.08 per share, for a total transaction of $240,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 13,708 shares in the company, valued at $659,080.64. The trade was a 57.42% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lizanne Galbreath acquired 5,500 shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $46.51 per share, with a total value of $255,805.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 25,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,195,958.14. This trade represents a 27.21% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 96,100 shares of company stock valued at $4,566,692. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VAC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citizens Jmp cut their target price on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $115.00 to $60.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $70.00 price objective on Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 21st. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $87.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.38.

About Marriott Vacations Worldwide

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, headquartered in Orlando, Florida, specializes in the development, marketing and management of vacation ownership resorts and related products. Originally launched as a division of Marriott International in 1984, the company became a separate publicly traded entity in 2011. Since then, it has expanded its offerings through both organic growth and strategic acquisitions, establishing itself as a leading provider in the global timeshare industry.

The company’s core business activities include selling vacation ownership interests, managing a growing portfolio of branded resorts and operating a loyalty program that allows members to exchange or use points at affiliated properties.

