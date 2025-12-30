Seed Wealth Management Inc. Sells 1,226 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. $META

Seed Wealth Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 65.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 644 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 1,226 shares during the period. Seed Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of META. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 34,551 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $20,230,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Meta Platforms by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,456 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,537,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Headwater Capital Co Ltd grew its stake in Meta Platforms by 294.7% in the first quarter. Headwater Capital Co Ltd now owns 150,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $86,454,000 after purchasing an additional 112,000 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the first quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, Betterment LLC lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 5.0% during the first quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 572 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

Shares of META opened at $658.69 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $653.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $706.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.28. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a one year low of $479.80 and a one year high of $796.25.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $7.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.74 by $0.51. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 39.35% and a net margin of 30.89%.The business had revenue of $51.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 EPS for the current year.

Meta Platforms Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 15th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.28%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on META shares. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $920.00 to $880.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $900.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Arete Research set a $718.00 price objective on Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday, December 4th. Erste Group Bank cut Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-nine have issued a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $820.22.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Javier Olivan sold 517 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $661.11, for a total transaction of $341,793.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 12,717 shares in the company, valued at $8,407,335.87. The trade was a 3.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert M. Kimmitt sold 580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $646.00, for a total transaction of $374,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 6,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,983,882. The trade was a 8.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 41,038 shares of company stock valued at $25,587,621 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.61% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc (NASDAQ: META), formerly Facebook, Inc, is a global technology company best known for building social networking services and immersive computing platforms. Founded in 2004 and headquartered in Menlo Park, California, the company operates a family of consumer-facing products and services that connect users, creators and businesses. In October 2021 the company rebranded as Meta to reflect an expanded strategic focus on augmented and virtual reality technologies alongside its social media businesses.

Meta’s core consumer products include Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp and Messenger, which enable social networking, messaging, content sharing and community building across mobile and desktop devices.

