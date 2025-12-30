Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Has $66.06 Million Stock Position in McDonald’s Corporation $MCD

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 2.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 217,389 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 5,960 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $66,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,780,712,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 29,382.3% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,737,548 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,676,339,000 after buying an additional 5,718,087 shares during the last quarter. Soundwatch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the second quarter worth approximately $1,412,069,000. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 171.7% in the second quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 3,125,432 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $913,157,000 after buying an additional 1,974,998 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 96.0% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 4,032,676 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,188,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,974,751 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity at McDonald’s
In other McDonald’s news, EVP Desiree Ralls-Morrison sold 2,486 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total value of $795,520.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 6,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,005,760. This trade represents a 28.40% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 3,195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.82, for a total value of $977,094.90. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 6,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,861,832.16. This represents a 34.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 42,516 shares of company stock valued at $13,036,090. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.
McDonald’s Price Performance
McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The fast-food giant reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.33 by ($0.11). McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.04% and a negative return on equity of 280.89%. The business had revenue of $7.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.23 earnings per share. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Corporation will post 12.25 EPS for the current year.
McDonald’s Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st were given a dividend of $1.86 per share. This is a positive change from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.77. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 1st. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 63.48%.
Key Headlines Impacting McDonald’s
Here are the key news stories impacting McDonald’s this week:
- Positive Sentiment: New / limited?time menu and marketing activations could boost traffic and AUVs in the near term — McDonald’s has relaunched a beefier Big Mac variation that typically drives incremental visits. McDonald’s brings back ‘Big Mac on steroids’ burger
- Positive Sentiment: Brand collaborations aimed at kids and families (Crayola Happy Meals) can lift traffic and frequency during promotional windows and help value perception. Crayola and McDonald’s Teaming up for Otherworldly New Happy Meals
- Neutral Sentiment: Nostalgia and PR pieces (e.g., origin story of the fried apple pie, celebrity gold cards) help brand equity but are unlikely to move revenue or margins meaningfully. The Original McDonald’s Fried Apple Pie Recipe Came From This Southern Family’s Kitchen
- Neutral Sentiment: Operational/consumer info (holiday hours, how?to pieces, retrospectives on breakfast buffets) are background items for customers but don’t change investment theses. Will McDonald’s be open on New Year’s Day? Fast-food chain timings and more explored
- Neutral Sentiment: Product features and employee?style pieces (e.g., McNuggets employee tips) are engagement/PR content with limited investor impact. How to enjoy McDonald’s Chicken McNuggets, employee-style
- Negative Sentiment: Coverage outlining “4 big changes” coming in 2026 — including pricing shifts — raises investor concern that higher menu prices or structural changes could pressure traffic or require tradeoffs between market share and margins. Investors view such signals cautiously given recent demand sensitivity. The 4 big changes coming to McDonald’s in 2026 — and how they’ll impact prices
- Negative Sentiment: Industry analysis (QSR) highlights McDonald’s need to “reestablish value,” implying recent weakness in comps and a potential near?term pullback in traffic until value perception is restored — a near?term risk to same?store sales and consensus estimates. McDonald’s in 2025: A Race to Reestablish Value, and Some Grinch Magic
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research firms have commented on MCD. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. Barclays decreased their price objective on McDonald’s from $362.00 to $358.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Guggenheim raised their target price on McDonald’s from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $324.57.
About McDonald’s
McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE: MCD) is a global quick-service restaurant company best known for its hamburgers, French fries and breakfast offerings. The company develops, operates and franchises a system of restaurants that sell a range of food and beverage items, including signature products such as the Big Mac, Quarter Pounder, Chicken McNuggets, McCafé coffee beverages and a variety of salads, desserts and seasonal menu items. McDonald’s serves customers through company-operated restaurants and franchised locations, and it supports sales via dine-in, drive-thru, digital ordering platforms and third-party delivery partnerships.
Founded in 1940 by brothers Richard and Maurice McDonald as a single San Bernardino, California restaurant, the business was transformed into a franchising model after Ray Kroc joined in the mid-1950s and led the brand’s national and international expansion.
