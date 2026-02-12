3,379 Shares in JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM Acquired by Truxt Investmentos Ltda.

Truxt Investmentos Ltda. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,066,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up 1.6% of Truxt Investmentos Ltda.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JPM. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 450.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 92.6% during the 3rd quarter. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC now owns 104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarity Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 87.1% during the 2nd quarter. Clarity Asset Management Inc. now owns 217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance
NYSE JPM opened at $310.91 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $846.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.07. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $202.16 and a 52-week high of $337.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $316.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $307.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 6th were given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.99%.
Insider Buying and Selling at JPMorgan Chase & Co.
In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 3,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.80, for a total transaction of $1,064,771.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel owned 65,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,442,418.40. This represents a 4.95% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeremy Barnum sold 2,893 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.79, for a total transaction of $904,901.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 26,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,350,241.84. The trade was a 9.78% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders have sold 14,868 shares of company stock valued at $4,650,596. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
JPM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $386.00 to $397.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $336.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Daiwa Securities Group lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $345.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Finally, HSBC set a $319.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and thirteen have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $340.18.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. News Roundup
Here are the key news stories impacting JPMorgan Chase & Co. this week:
- Positive Sentiment: JPMorgan research pushes back on the recent SaaS sell?off, arguing investors are overreacting — a stabilizing call for software stocks that helped lift market risk appetite and trading volumes (positive for JPM’s trading and research franchise). JP Morgan’s note to investors on software companies
- Positive Sentiment: JPMorgan publicly laid out a bullish macro/AI scenario (S&P 500 topping 8,000 in the bull case), signaling the bank expects strong long?term markets and elevated client activity across trading, M&A and asset management. That constructive outlook supports revenue expectations. JPMorgan sees S&P 500 topping 8,000
- Positive Sentiment: J.P. Morgan acted as lead/syndicate on large deals (Databricks $5B financing and LATAM ADS secondary offering), highlighting ongoing investment?banking fee opportunities for the firm. Deal flow of this size tends to support near?term IB revenue. Databricks funding led by JPMorgan LATAM secondary offering via J.P. Morgan
- Positive Sentiment: Zacks highlights JPMorgan’s own earnings growth and price strength as reasons to watch the stock — reinforcing the view that the bank’s fundamentals (EPS, revenue growth, ROE) remain supportive. Zacks: JPM a stock to watch
- Neutral Sentiment: SEC 13F filings show JPMorgan (its funds) opened new sizable positions (e.g., IVOL ~$99.9M, ABVX ~$61.5M, UL ~$162.9M). Active repositioning is typical of large asset managers — indicates trading activity/AUM movement but not an immediate earnings read?through for the bank itself. QuiverQuant: New IVOL position
- Neutral Sentiment: J.P. Morgan Securities disclosed a 7.28% stake in Hexagon Composites — a regulatory filing that highlights capital?markets activity but has limited direct impact on JPM’s stock fundamentals. JPMorgan discloses stake in Hexagon
- Negative Sentiment: QuiverQuant estimates from JPMorgan’s 13F show large reductions in major equity positions (big decreases in VOO, IVV, META, NVDA, MSFT, AMZN). If accurate, the cuts could signal risk?reduction by institutional portfolios and lower exposure to tech/AI winners — a potential headwind to market sentiment and fee?generating activity tied to those names. QuiverQuant: Fund update — large decreases
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile
JPMorgan Chase & Co (NYSE: JPM) is a diversified global financial services firm headquartered in New York City. The company provides a wide range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, small businesses, corporations, governments and institutional investors worldwide. Its operations span retail banking, commercial lending, investment banking, asset management, payments and card services, and treasury and securities services.
The firm’s principal business activities are organized across several core lines: Consumer & Community Banking, which offers deposit accounts, mortgages, auto loans, credit cards and branch and digital banking under the Chase brand; Corporate & Investment Banking, which provides capital markets, advisory, underwriting, trading and risk management services; Commercial Banking, delivering lending, treasury and capital solutions to middle-market and corporate clients; and Asset & Wealth Management, which offers investment management, private banking and retirement services to institutions and high-net-worth individuals.
