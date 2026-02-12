Vanguard Core Bond ETF $VCRB Stake Raised by Lynx Investment Advisory

Lynx Investment Advisory lifted its stake in Vanguard Core Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCRB – Free Report) by 54.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,245 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,688 shares during the period. Vanguard Core Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of Lynx Investment Advisory’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Lynx Investment Advisory owned approximately 0.06% of Vanguard Core Bond ETF worth $2,371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Core Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $16,164,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Core Bond ETF by 15.5% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 3,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Core Bond ETF by 7.6% during the third quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the period. L.K. Benson & Company P.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Core Bond ETF by 13.2% during the third quarter. L.K. Benson & Company P.C. now owns 8,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Core Bond ETF by 79.6% in the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 5,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 2,640 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VCRB stock opened at $78.28 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $78.08 and a 200-day moving average of $78.16. Vanguard Core Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $75.09 and a 52-week high of $79.18.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 4th. Investors of record on Monday, February 2nd were given a $0.2676 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 2nd.

The Vanguard Core Bond ETF (VCRB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively invests in the broad fixed income space, in seeking to provide total return and a moderate level of income. It primarily holds USD-denominated securities of investment grade rating while maintaining an intermediate dollar-weighted average maturity. VCRB was launched on Nov 29, 2023 and is issued by Vanguard.

