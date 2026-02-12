Nokian Renkaat Oyj (OTCMKTS:NKRKY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Nokian Renkaat Oyj (OTCMKTS:NKRKY – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $484.74 million during the quarter.

Nokian Renkaat Oyj Trading Up 5.2%

Shares of NKRKY stock opened at $6.92 on Thursday. Nokian Renkaat Oyj has a 12 month low of $3.16 and a 12 month high of $6.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.06.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Nokian Renkaat Oyj in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Nokian Renkaat Oyj Company Profile

Nokian Renkaat Oyj, operating under the Nokian Tyres brand, is a Finnish manufacturer specializing in the design, development and production of tires for passenger cars, SUVs, trucks and heavy machinery. The company is particularly renowned for its winter tire technologies, offering a portfolio that includes studded and studless solutions engineered for snow, ice and challenging weather conditions. Nokian also produces all-season and summer tire lines, catering to a broad range of on-road and off-road applications.

The firm traces its origins to the Finnish Rubber Works founded in 1898 and emerged as an independent tire company following a spin-off from Nokia Corporation in 1988.

