Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co Has $8.87 Million Stake in Oracle Corporation $ORCL

Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co raised its stake in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,531 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,984 shares during the period. Oracle accounts for approximately 2.7% of Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co’s holdings in Oracle were worth $8,868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ORCL. Winnow Wealth LLC bought a new position in Oracle during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Kilter Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Oracle by 130.0% during the third quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC now owns 115 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Oracle in the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Oracle in the second quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Oracle stock opened at $195.28 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Oracle Corporation has a 1-year low of $118.86 and a 1-year high of $345.72. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $222.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $243.32. The company has a market capitalization of $561.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.71, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.66.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.62. Oracle had a return on equity of 70.60% and a net margin of 25.28%.The company had revenue of $16.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.19 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Oracle Corporation will post 5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.59%.

Several research firms have recently commented on ORCL. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $342.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, October 17th. Wolfe Research raised their target price on shares of Oracle from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Oracle from $380.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 11th. Rothschild & Co Redburn initiated coverage on Oracle in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. They set a “sell” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $307.72.

MarketBeat lists Oracle as one of "5 Stocks Set to Start Strong in January," highlighting its position as a full?stack AI/data?center provider and the potential upside as data centers come online.

In related news, EVP Maria Smith sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.62, for a total transaction of $1,403,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 47,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,212,431.46. The trade was a 9.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Hura sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.89, for a total value of $2,953,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 234,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,087,420.53. This trade represents a 6.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 146,346 shares of company stock worth $39,082,996 in the last three months. Insiders own 40.90% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Corporation is a multinational technology company that develops and sells database software, cloud engineered systems, enterprise software applications and related services. The company is widely known for its flagship Oracle Database and a portfolio of enterprise-grade software products that support data management, application development, analytics and middleware. Over recent years Oracle has expanded its focus to include cloud infrastructure and cloud applications, positioning itself as a provider of both platform and software-as-a-service solutions for large organizations.

Oracle’s product and service offerings include Oracle Database and the Autonomous Database, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), enterprise resource planning (ERP), human capital management (HCM) and supply chain management (SCM) cloud applications (often grouped under Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications), middleware such as WebLogic, and developer technologies including Java and MySQL.

