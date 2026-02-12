PFG Private Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 7,406 Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF $VONV

PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (NASDAQ:VONV – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $662,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF by 209.4% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 22,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,969,000 after acquiring an additional 14,911 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF by 46.9% in the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 35,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,174,000 after purchasing an additional 11,345 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF in the second quarter worth $54,000. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 334,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,541,000 after purchasing an additional 6,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $1,222,000.

Shares of NASDAQ VONV opened at $98.67 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.89. The company has a market cap of $15.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.46 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $71.68 and a 12-month high of $99.13.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $0.4916 per share. This represents a $1.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 22nd.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (VONV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of value stocks selected from the 1,000 largest US companies. VONV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

