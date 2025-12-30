HCA Healthcare, Inc. $HCA Shares Sold by Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH decreased its position in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 16.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 232,710 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,650 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $99,181,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Park Place Capital Corp lifted its position in HCA Healthcare by 2,336.0% during the second quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 25,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,796,000 after buying an additional 2,698 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 4.3% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 558,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,115,000 after acquiring an additional 23,100 shares during the period. Cherokee Insurance Co acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,869,000. Finally, Harrell Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 176.3% during the 2nd quarter. Harrell Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares in the last quarter. 62.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on HCA shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Monday, December 22nd. Zacks Research cut HCA Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $417.00 price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered HCA Healthcare from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $425.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 15th. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $479.00.

HCA Healthcare Stock Down 0.7%

HCA Healthcare stock opened at $473.79 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $476.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $421.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.31, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.36. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $289.98 and a 52-week high of $520.00.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 24th. The company reported $6.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.64 by $1.32. The company had revenue of $19.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.55 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.53% and a negative return on equity of 792.25%. HCA Healthcare’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.90 EPS. HCA Healthcare has set its FY 2025 guidance at 27.000-28.000 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 24.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HCA Healthcare Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 15th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is 11.13%.

Insider Activity at HCA Healthcare

In other news, EVP Michael R. Mcalevey sold 3,892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.79, for a total transaction of $1,843,990.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 3,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,652,105.73. The trade was a 52.74% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HCA Healthcare Profile

HCA Healthcare is a for?profit operator of healthcare facilities headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee. Founded in 1968, the company owns and operates a network of hospitals and related healthcare facilities and has grown through organic expansion and acquisitions to become a large provider of inpatient and outpatient services.

The company’s core activities include the operation of acute care hospitals, freestanding surgical and emergency centers, and outpatient clinics. HCA’s services encompass inpatient care, surgical services, emergency medicine, diagnostic imaging and laboratory testing, and various outpatient and ambulatory care offerings.

