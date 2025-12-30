HM Payson & Co. Purchases 5,550 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF $VYM

HM Payson & Co. raised its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 58.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,014 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,550 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $2,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 205.0% during the second quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 9,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after buying an additional 6,662 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 23,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,099,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank of Texas bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $994,000. First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 168,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,688,000 after purchasing an additional 10,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 59.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 61,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,163,000 after purchasing an additional 22,727 shares during the period.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Trading Down 0.3%

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock opened at $144.70 on Tuesday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $112.05 and a 12 month high of $147.88. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.06. The company has a market cap of $67.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.79.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

