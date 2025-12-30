Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Lowers Stock Position in U.S. Bancorp $USB

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH decreased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,605,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 26,022 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $77,587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. IMG Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the second quarter worth $25,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Saudi Central Bank purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 446.2% during the 2nd quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. Finally, Activest Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 846.5% during the 2nd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the period. 77.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

USB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Bank of America upped their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Monday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.95.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other U.S. Bancorp news, Chairman Andrew Cecere sold 140,445 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.34, for a total value of $6,508,221.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman directly owned 1,360,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,041,584.76. The trade was a 9.36% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James L. Chosy sold 26,909 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.86, for a total value of $1,260,955.74. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 226,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,607,932.50. This represents a 10.62% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $54.48 on Tuesday. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $35.18 and a fifty-two week high of $55.15. The company has a market capitalization of $84.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.47, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.11. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 16.89%.The firm had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.8%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 47.60%.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE: USB) is a bank holding company and the parent of U.S. Bank, a national commercial bank that provides a wide range of banking, investment, mortgage, trust and payment services. The company operates through consumer and business banking, commercial banking, payment services, and wealth management segments. Its product set includes deposit accounts, consumer and commercial lending, mortgage origination and servicing, credit and debit card services, treasury and cash management, merchant processing, and institutional and trust services.

Headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota, U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.