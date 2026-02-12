TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) Releases FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 3.700-4.700 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 4.550. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.8 billion-$4.9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.2 billion.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TNET shares. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of TriNet Group from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. UBS Group decreased their price target on TriNet Group from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of TriNet Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on TriNet Group from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of TriNet Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $63.50.

NYSE:TNET opened at $45.22 on Thursday. TriNet Group has a 1-year low of $44.40 and a 1-year high of $93.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of $59.13 and a 200 day moving average of $62.18. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 16.69 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.14, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.09. TriNet Group had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 212.38%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.57 million. TriNet Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.700-4.700 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TriNet Group will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 2nd were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 2nd. TriNet Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.59%.

In other news, CTO Jeffery Jon Hayward sold 1,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.51, for a total value of $82,641.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 27,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,605,794.22. The trade was a 4.89% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Anthony Shea Treadway sold 459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.52, for a total value of $25,024.68. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 28,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,538,772.48. This trade represents a 1.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,798 shares of company stock worth $162,593. 38.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of TriNet Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $97,712,000. Man Group plc increased its stake in TriNet Group by 286.6% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 468,897 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,365,000 after purchasing an additional 347,622 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in TriNet Group by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 407,829 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $24,115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 23.0% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 252,065 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,436,000 after buying an additional 47,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 251,233 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,855,000 after buying an additional 31,137 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.81% of the company’s stock.

TriNet Group, Inc is a leading professional employer organization (PEO) that offers integrated human capital management solutions to small and medium-size businesses. Through a bundled suite of services, TriNet manages payroll administration, employee benefits, workers’ compensation, risk mitigation and federal and state compliance. Its cloud-based platform provides clients with centralized access to HR tools, analytics and streamlined workforce management capabilities.

Founded in 1988 and headquartered in Dublin, California, TriNet has grown to support thousands of organizations across the United States.

