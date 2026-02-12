Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Has $207,000 Position in Immunome, Inc. $IMNM

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC cut its holdings in Immunome, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMNM – Free Report) by 66.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,660 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,527 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Immunome were worth $207,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Immunome by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Immunome by 1.6% in the second quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC now owns 76,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in shares of Immunome by 81.8% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 6,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,909 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Immunome by 121.2% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 3,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in Immunome by 3.8% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 132,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Immunome alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Clay B. Siegall bought 46,511 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.50 per share, with a total value of $999,986.50. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 853,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,344,810.50. This represents a 5.77% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Philip Tsai acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.49 per share, with a total value of $204,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 43,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $887,217. This trade represents a 30.03% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have purchased a total of 68,518 shares of company stock worth $1,453,958 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 7.69% of the company’s stock.

Immunome Trading Down 6.1%

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NASDAQ:IMNM opened at $23.41 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.94 and a beta of 2.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.39 and a 200-day moving average of $16.34. Immunome, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.15 and a 1 year high of $27.65.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on IMNM. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Immunome from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 17th. Leerink Partners set a $40.00 price target on Immunome in a research note on Monday, December 15th. Evercore upped their target price on Immunome from $18.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on shares of Immunome from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Immunome in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Immunome currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.75.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on IMNM

Immunome Company Profile

(Free Report)

Immunome, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on discovering and developing novel antibody-based therapeutics for oncology and infectious diseases. The company leverages a proprietary platform that mines the natural B-cell repertoire of patients with active disease to identify fully human monoclonal antibodies with unique mechanisms of action. Immunome’s approach is designed to uncover antibodies that engage the immune system in ways that traditional discovery methods may miss, enabling the development of therapies with potential for improved efficacy and safety profiles.

The company’s lead oncology program, IMM-BCP-01, is a multi-antibody cocktail currently in early-stage clinical trials targeting breast cancer antigens.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Immunome Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immunome and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.