19,794 Shares in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr July $ZJUL Purchased by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr July (BATS:ZJUL – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 19,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $569,000. Truist Financial Corp owned 0.53% of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr July at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ZJUL. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr July by 172.4% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 2,655 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr July during the second quarter worth $133,000. Alaska Permanent Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr July during the second quarter worth $167,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr July during the third quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Kelly Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr July in the third quarter valued at $208,000.

BATS:ZJUL opened at $29.26 on Thursday. Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr July has a 52-week low of $25.86 and a 52-week high of $29.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.83.

The Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr July (ZJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund seeks to track the return of the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY), to a cap, with 100% downside hedge over a one-year outcome period. The actively managed fund holds FLEX options to obtain exposure ZJUL was launched on Jun 30, 2024 and is issued by Innovator.

