Best Chinese Stocks Worth Watching – February 9th

Diageo, China SXT Pharmaceuticals, and UP Fintech are the three Chinese stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Chinese stocks are equity shares of companies that are incorporated in, operate primarily in, or derive significant revenue from mainland China and are traded on Chinese and international exchanges. They include different listing types (A?shares, H?shares, red chips, P?chips, ADRs) and expose investors to China?specific risks such as regulatory, currency, and political factors. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Chinese stocks within the last several days.

Diageo (DEO)

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavored malt beverages. It also provides Chinese, Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as flavored malt beverages, ready to drink, and non-alcoholic products.

China SXT Pharmaceuticals (SXTC)

China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of traditional Chinese medicine pieces (TCMP) in China. The company offers advanced, fine, and regular TCMP products, and raw medicinal material, such as ChenXiang, SanQiFen, HongQi, SuMu, JiangXiang, CuYanHuSuo, XiaTianWu, LuXueJing, XueJie, ChaoSuanZaoRen, HongQuMi, ChuanBeiMu, HuangShuKuiHua, WuWeiZi, DingXiang, RenShen, QingGuo, JueMingZi, and ShaRen.

UP Fintech (TIGR)

UP Fintech Holding Limited provides online brokerage services focusing on Chinese investors. The company has developed a brokerage platform, which allows investor to trade stocks, options, warrants, and other financial instruments that can be accessed through its APP and website. It offers brokerage and value-added services, including investor education, community engagement, and IR platform services.

