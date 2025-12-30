FBC Holding, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FBCD) Short Interest Update

FBC Holding, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FBCD – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 91,336 shares, a drop of 24.7% from the November 30th total of 121,336 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 683,855 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 683,855 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

FBC Stock Performance

OTCMKTS FBCD opened at $0.00 on Tuesday. FBC has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.00.

About FBC

FBC Holding, Inc markets and sells streetwear clothing, headwear, and accessories for high school students in the United States. It offers shirts, jackets, hoodies, crewnecks, sweatpants, hats, and beanies under the FormRunner Apparel brand name. The company sells its product through 2 retail locations located in Scottsdale, Arizona, as well as through the online store FormRunnerApparel.com. FBC Holding, Inc is based in Scottsdale, Arizona.

