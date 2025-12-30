Capital Gearing (LON:CGT) Hits New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

Capital Gearing (LON:CGT – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 5,000 and last traded at GBX 4,948.10, with a volume of 2111 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4,915.

Capital Gearing Stock Up 0.6%

The firm has a market capitalization of £801.07 million, a P/E ratio of 21.74 and a beta of 0.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 4,941.07 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 4,876.24.

Capital Gearing (LON:CGT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 18th. The company reported GBX 41.51 earnings per share for the quarter. Capital Gearing had a return on equity of 5.25% and a net margin of 255.48%.

About Capital Gearing

Capital Gearing Trust plc was admitted to the London Stock Exchange in 1973. Peter Spiller became investment manager in 1982 and is now the longest-serving fund manager in the UK. Since his appointment, the Trust has delivered one of the strongest long-term records in the sector, with only two down years in its entire history. This consistency reflects a disciplined focus on the preservation and growth of shareholders’ real wealth across multiple market cycles.

The Trust’s strategy has evolved over time.

