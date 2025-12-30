Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:GCTAF) Stock Price Up 5% – Still a Buy?

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GCTAF – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $15.00 and last traded at $14.70. Approximately 5,800 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 346% from the average daily volume of 1,300 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.00.

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.70.

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy Company Profile

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy is a global leader in the wind power industry, specializing in the development, manufacturing and installation of wind turbines. Born from the 2017 merger of Siemens Wind Power and Spain’s Gamesa Corporación Tecnológica, the company designs both onshore and offshore wind solutions, combining advanced turbine technology with comprehensive project management capabilities. Its product range spans a variety of turbine classes and sizes, tailored to different wind regimes and customer requirements.

The company’s core offerings include the supply of wind turbines and nacelles, engineering and procurement services, installation and commissioning support, as well as long-term operations and maintenance contracts.

