Maya Gold and Silver (CVE:MYA) Trading Down 10.4% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Maya Gold and Silver Inc. (CVE:MYA – Get Free Report) dropped 10.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$2.29 and last traded at C$2.32. Approximately 152,582 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 87% from the average daily volume of 81,431 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.59.

Maya Gold and Silver Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of C$2.32 and a 200-day moving average of C$2.32.

Maya Gold and Silver Company Profile

Maya Gold & Silver Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mining properties in Morocco. It explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and copper deposits. The company's flagship project is the Zgounder property located in the Proterozoic Siroua Massif of the Anti-Atlas Range, Morocco. It also holds interests in various properties located in Morocco and Mexico. Maya Gold and Silver Inc was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Blainville, Canada.

