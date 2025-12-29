Short Interest in ProShares UltraPro Short MidCap 400 (NYSEARCA:SMDD) Declines By 29.0%

ProShares UltraPro Short MidCap 400 (NYSEARCA:SMDD – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 2,169 shares, a decrease of 29.0% from the November 30th total of 3,056 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,546 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 5,546 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short MidCap 400 stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short MidCap 400 (NYSEARCA:SMDD – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 12,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 6.54% of ProShares UltraPro Short MidCap 400 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get ProShares UltraPro Short MidCap 400 alerts:

ProShares UltraPro Short MidCap 400 Stock Up 2.0%

Shares of ProShares UltraPro Short MidCap 400 stock traded up $0.23 on Monday, reaching $11.93. The stock had a trading volume of 4,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,588. ProShares UltraPro Short MidCap 400 has a 1 year low of $11.55 and a 1 year high of $32.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.78.

About ProShares UltraPro Short MidCap 400

ProShares UltraPro Short MidCap400 ETF is an exchange traded fund, which seeks daily investment results, which correspond to triple (300%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The ETF seeks a return of -300% of the return of an index (target) for a single day. The S&P MidCap 400 Index is a used measure of mid-size company United States stock market performance. Companies are selected for inclusion in the Index by Standard & Poor’s based on adequate liquidity, appropriate market capitalization, financial viability and public float.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short MidCap 400 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short MidCap 400 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.